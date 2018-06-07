SecureAuth Corporation: SecureAuth + Core Security Named Winner at SC Awards Europe 2018 Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth Corp (https://www.secureauth.com/) + Core Security (https://www.coresecurity.com/), the leader in Identity Security Automation, today announced that SecureAuth IdP (https://www.secureauth.com/products/secureauth-idp) won the "Best Authentication Solution" award at the SC Awards Europe 2018 (http://www.scawardseurope.com/shortlist2018/). The award night, held on Tuesday, 5th June 2018 at Marriott Grosvenor Square in London, acknowledged SecureAuth + Core Security for outstanding leadership and contribution to the cybersecurity industry.

The award validates SecureAuth + Core Security's drive to prevent the misuse of identities and credentials by providing intelligent intersections between 'Security' and 'Identity'. SecureAuth + Core Security is the only Identity Security Automation provider to integrate previously siloed disciplines; from vulnerability management (https://www.secureauth.com/products/vulnerability-management-products), identity and access management (https://www.secureauth.com/products/secureauth-idp), to identity governance and administration (https://www.secureauth.com/core-access-assurance-suite), and penetration testing (https://www.secureauth.com/impact-penetration-testing). As a result, an exponentially faster and more holistic assessment of risk is achieved, which powers effective and efficient breach prevention, detection, and response.

SecureAuth + Core Security's mission to secure the enterprise across all major threat vectors has led to it becoming an industry innovator and leader, providing risk-based and dynamic solutions that are not only operational, but help businesses manage the security challenges of digital transformation. "We are delighted to have won in the SC Awards for Europe, which is a great testament to the leading security capabilities of our products," said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of SecureAuth + Core Security. "The industry recognition in authentication highlights the breadth of our capabilities to deliver Identity Security Automation across entire organisations. This not only dramatically improves security posture, but also provides a better end-user experience, enabling businesses to better protect customers and employees from ever-expanding cybersecurity threats."

About SecureAuth + Core Security

SecureAuth + Core Security bring together network, endpoint, vulnerability, and identity security, creating the industry's first Identity Security Automation platform. Core Security is a leader in vulnerability discovery, identity governance, and threat management, while SecureAuth is a pioneer in adaptive authentication and Single Sign-On (SSO). Together our mission is to accomplish what no other security technology vendor can claim: Secure the enterprise across all major threat vectors with an identity-based approach to the attack lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com (http://www.secureauth.com/) and www.coresecurity.com (http://www.coresecurity.com/), contact SecureAuth at info@secureauth.com (mailto:info@secureauth.com), follow us on Twitter (@SecureAuth (https://twitter.com/SecureAuth?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor)), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/secureauth-corporation/).

SecureAuth and Core Security are registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries.

