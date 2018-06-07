

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth eased as initially estimated in the three months ended March, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, slower than the 6.7 percent growth in the fourth quarter.



That was in line with the flash data published on May 15.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 3.8 percent on year and gross fixed capital formation increased by 0.8 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 4.2 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, annul GDP growth moderated to 4.2 percent in the March quarter from 6.6 percent in the December quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP remained unchanged in the first quarter after growing 0.3 percent in the previous quarter. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX