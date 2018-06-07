Unite Students said on Thursday that it has been given planning approval for a 928-bed student accommodation development in Leeds. The site, which is located on Merrion Way in the city centre - close to both the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University - would increase Unite's Leeds portfolio to 4,376 beds, serving a student population of 58,000. In the last five years, Unite's occupancy in the city has been 99%, with over 1,800 beds subject to nominations agreements with Leeds ...

