Kier Group announced the establishment of a joint venture with Homes England and Cross Keys Homes, to develop around 5,400 homes across the country over the next 10 years. The FTSE 250 company said the venture would develop housing with a mix of tenures, and would enable it to accelerate the development of its residential land bank through a capital efficient model. It said the establishment of the strategic partnership created an opportunity for Kier to increase the scale of its mixed tenure ...

