Auto Trader pulled up slightly short of the bumper with full year growth that missed City analyst estimates as new and used car deals declined. In the year to March 2018, sales decreased for both new and used cars, with industry forecasts suggesting both markets will remain in a lower gear for the rest of 2018. While the car industry saw new registrations skid 11% lower to 2.4m in the 12 months to 31 March, lower rates of scrappage resulted in used car transitions falling 3% to 7.9m. However, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...