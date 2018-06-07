B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider of solutions for the crypto and foreign exchange (FX) industry, has reached a further milestone in its expansion plans with the launch of its new Cyprus office. The new office will house a specialised technical support team aimed at servicing its clients across the European region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005413/en/

B2Broker launches Cyprus operations and attends iFX Expo, Cyprus. (Photo: Business Wire)

The announcement follows a series of company successes and strategic growth in targeted regions across the world, most recently setting up operations in Hong Kong aimed at bolstering its presence in the Asian region.

Evgeniya Mykulyak, Chief Operating Officer, B2Broker commented, "We are pleased that B2Broker is now represented in Cyprus and is ready to offer technical support to our clients across the region. Our new office not only affirms our commitment to our European clients, but strengthens the company's position as a global leader."

The opening of the office coincided with a stopover at one of the world's largest financial B2B expos, iFX Expo International 2018, part of the company's hectic agenda of industry events during May which also included Consensus 2018 and BlockShow Europe. The events gave B2Broker the opportunity to meet with potential clients and exhibit its range of crypto and brokerage solutions that have attracted a list of big industry names to its repertoire.

B2Broker has had an active past few months in terms of its overall business and developments. These have included technology solutions upgrades such as Trader's Room turnkey solution, the launch of B2BX crypto exchange for institutional clients, and crypto brokers including one of our clients B2BTC. In particular, the company's crypto payment gateway, developed to enhance the payment process for clients and provision of crypto liquidity has contributed to a surge of respected clients from across the globe.

B2Broker has also introduced a revamped website to reflect the latest developments, providing an in-depth description with examples of all the company's products and services.

About B2Broker

B2Broker's products and services include B2BX.exchange: the exchange-aggregator of cryptocurrency liquidity, Cryptocurrency & CFD/Forex Liquidity, Crypto-Exchange, Crypto-Broker Turnkey, Crypto Payment Gateway, Traders Room, ICO Platform and White Label solutions and https://www.b2broker.net/invest-platform/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005413/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Rosemary Barnes

pr@b2broker.net

or

B2Broker Cyprus:

sales@b2broker.net

info@b2broker.net

Cyprus Tel: 357 25 030882

UK Tel: +44 207 043 7176