CRU Brings its Wire & Cable Conference to Denmark: International Leaders Discuss Major Industry Trends in an Event Hosted by NKT

International cable news, analysis and forecast provider, CRU, is to hold its 12th Wire & Cable Conference at the Marriott Copenhagen, Denmark from 18-20 June 2018.

The conference, which is this year hosted by NKT, is well established as the premier meeting point for leaders in the wire and cable industry. Over 30 speakers will discuss the supply and demand forecast for metallic wire and optical fibre. It will also explore the key trends in energy and communication cable markets.

"It is a pleasure to host the CRU Wire & Cable Conference in Copenhagen and bring together the cable industry to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the market. In NKT we see short-term challenges due to low order activity with several big projects being postponed, creating an unfavorable balance between supply and demand in the market. Looking past these challenges, we have a positive market outlook with a growing demand for power cables driven by megatrends such as the continued increase in renewables, global urbanisation and the need for interconnected power grids," said Michael Hedegaard Lyng, President & CEO of NKT.

One of the highlights of the conference is the chance for registered attendees to visit NKT's Karlskrona high voltage cable manufacturing facility. NKT will also provide a keynote presentation to be given by Michael C. Hjorth, Senior Vice President and Head of Front End Sales, HV Solutions, who will highlight the company's cable market outlook.

The conference is well supported by the main players in the Danish energy and communication markets. Søren Nørgaard Madsen, Internet of Things and Smart City Strategist at TDC Group, the largest telecommunications company in Denmark, will provide a presentation on Copenhagen as a smart city: sustainability, growth and quality of life as a solid foundation. Johannes Stentoft Clausen, Head of Power Lines Department at Energinet, the Danish national transmission system operator, will speak about network management for the secure supply of renewable energy: Nordic and European cooperation and Denmark's position as an energy hub.

This year's conference agenda also includes discussions of other key global markets such as China, Russia and the Middle East. These insights will be joined by a discussion of European Cable Standards and the effect on producers, distributors and compliance bodies. The conference will also include presentations by CRU's senior analysts and consultants on the company's views on the markets and key macro-trends that the company is tracking.

"We are really excited about the conference this year as Denmark is such an interesting case study in renewable energy adoption and smart city investment," said Nicola Coslett, CEO of CRU Events. "As with previous years, the event will offer sessions on both energy cable and communication cable issues. In this way, we bring together the entire supply chain from across the global wire and cable industry," Ms. Coslett explained.

