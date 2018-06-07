A solar powered water desalination project in Chile has received an initial investment of $500 million. Trends Industrial and Almar Water Solutions will carry out the ENAPAC (Energías y Aguas del Pacífico) project, which will be the largest desalination plant by reverse osmosis (SWRO) in Latin America, and the first large-scale desalinator powered with PV.Chile-based Trends Industrial and Saudi company Almar Water Solutions, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy & Environmental Services (ALJ), which is itself the parent company of solar project developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, have signed a ...

