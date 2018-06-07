The government's Solar Energy Commission of India (SECI) has tendered 5 GW of solar manufacturing capacity to be set up across the country. The capacity will be linked to grid-connected PV projects with the plants developed on a build-own-operate basis. Under the tender, solar power developers will earn assured Power Purchase Agreements for double the capacity of a solar manufacturing plant. Thus, the total PV power plant capacity would be 10 GW for setting up a manufacturing capacity of 5 GW. SECI will enter 25-year PPAs with successful bidders and the solar plants will be allowed staggered ...

