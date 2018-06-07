VMP Oyj: VMP has submitted its listing application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

VMP PLC COMPANY RELEASE JUNE 7, 2018, AT 11:30 A.M. EET

VMP Plc (the "Company") has today submitted a listing application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") for the listing of the Company's shares on First North Finland marketplace of Nasdaq Helsinki ("First North") under the trading code "VMP". Trading in the Company's shares, excluding the shares issued in the personnel offering, is expected to commence on First North on or about June 19, 2018.

Subject to the listing application of the Company being accepted, Danske Bank A/S, Finnish Branch ("Danske Bank") will act as the certified adviser of the Company in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook.

The Finnish language prospectus, which was approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on June 6, 2018 is available on the Company's website www.vmpgroup.fi/listautuminen (http://www.vmpgroup.fi/listautuminen) and on the Danske Bank website www.danskebank.fi/listautuminen (http://www.danskebank.fi/listautuminen) . The English language translation of the prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.vmpgroup.fi/IPO (http://www.vmpgroup.fi/IPO) . In addition, printed copies of the prospectus are expected to be available on or about 7 June, 2018 onwards at the headquarters of the Company at Maariankatu 6 B, FI-20100 Turku, as well as at the branch offices of Danske Bank in Finland and at the service point of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki.

Additional information

Juha Pesola, CEO, tel +358 (0)40 307 5105, juha.pesola@vmp.fi (mailto:juha.pesola@vmp.fi)

Jarmo Korhonen, CFO, tel +358 (0)40 510 9336, jarmo.korhonen@vmp.fi (mailto:jarmo.korhonen@vmp.fi)

Liisa Harjula, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel +358 (0)40 506 2295, liisa.harjula@sentica.fi (mailto:liisa.harjula@sentica.fi)

Important information

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore or South Africa. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor may the securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration as provided in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. VMP Plc (the "Company") does not intend to register any portion of the contemplated offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The issue, exercise and/or sale of securities in the initial public offering are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain states. The Company and Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch assume no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or offer of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investors must neither accept any offer for, nor acquire, any securities referred to in this release, unless they do so on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus published or offering circular distributed by the Company.

The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area. With respect to each Member State of the European Economic Area other than Finland, and which has implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (a) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive; or (b) in any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive. For the purposes of this paragraph, the expression an "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe the securities, as the same may be varied by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in that Relevant Member State and the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the extent implemented in the Relevant Member State), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU.

This communication is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, assumptions, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, the Company's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, its business strategy and the anticipated trends in the industry and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information, such as revenue growth, EBITDA growth, cost savings, investments, the contemplated IPO and listing, future cash flow generation, operating profit margin, operating capital expenditure, ratio of net debt and EBITDA, revenue, and operating results. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this release are based on various assumptions, many of which in turn are based on assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and the risk exists that the predictions, forecasts, projections, plans and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this release. Save as required by law, the Company and the Sole Lead Manager do not intend and do not assume any obligation, to update or correct any forward-looking statement contained herein.

