

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback weakened to 0.9818 against the franc, its lowest since April 26.



The greenback declined to a new 3-week low of 1.1838 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 1.3472 against the pound, from its early highs of 1.1773 and 1.3409, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 110.22 against the yen, falling to 109.84.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.97 against the franc, 1.20 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound and 108.00 against the yen.



