The shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 11 June 2018. Investeringsforeningen Coop Opsparing is a new issuer on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN DK0060991495 ---------------------------------------------- Name Coop Opsparing Forsigtig ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 155406 ---------------------------------------------- Short name COIFOR ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060991578 ---------------------------------------------- Name Coop Opsparing Moderat ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 155405 ---------------------------------------------- Short name COIMRA ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060991651 ---------------------------------------------- Name Coop Opsparing Modig ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 155404 ---------------------------------------------- Short name COIMOD ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682321