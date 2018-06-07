Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for the Kosova e Re power plant project in Kosovo

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 7 June 2018 12:00 (EEST)

Following an international competitive process, ContourGlobal has awarded Pöyry and Ekonerg, its Joint Venture Partner for this assignment, with an owner's engineer services assignment for the Kosova e Re 500 MW coal-fired power plant project.

Kosovo's GDP per capita makes it one of Europe's poorest countries. A major obstacle to the economic growth and development of Kosovo is the inadequate and unreliable electricity supply. Kosova e Re project will help to support Kosovo's energy independence and consequently its energy security.

Kosova e Re is a 500MW coal-fired power plant designed according to the latest European standards and Best Available Technology (BAT), replacing the old Kosovo A coal plant, which is considered to be one of the most polluting power plants in Europe. Particulate matter and NOx emissions, both of which are considered to be detrimental to human health, will be reduced by approximately 90% with the replacement of the Kosovo A plant.

In addition to improving the air quality in Kosovo, the Kosovo e Re plant will provide drastic improvements in the reliability of the power system in Kosovo by replacing Kosovo A, which was constructed in 1962 and is subject to frequent outages.

The Owner's Engineer general role is to ensure that the technical and build contractors are adhering to the project specifications and as such it will support the development, design, construction, and commissioning phases of the facility. As Owner's Engineer, Pöyry's assignment includes EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) Conceptual and Front End Engineering Design, Technical Specifications preparation and proposals review for Contractor Tendering and Selection, Design Review Services for Detailed Engineering, Quality Assurance Plans and Procedures, Construction, Commissioning and Testing Site Supervision and Technical Project Management Services.

"We are proud to support Contour Global and Kosovo in this project which is of strategic importance for Kosovo, using its indigenous resources to aid economic growth and social progress and help alleviate poverty," says Michael Gruenenfelder, Regional Director Europe & New Markets for Thermal Power and Renewable Energy at Pöyry.

The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1 2018. The value of the order is not disclosed.

Additional information:

Dr Michael Gruenenfelder

Regional Director Europe & New Markets

Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Pöyry

Tel: +41 44 355 55 55

Did you know? Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of over 60,000 MW combined capacity of thermal power projects all over the world.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

