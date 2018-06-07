

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area GDP data for the first quarter. The statistical office is set to confirm 0.4 percent sequential growth in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it retreated against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1817 against the greenback, 129.95 against the yen, 1.1611 against the franc and 0.8780 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



