'Machines Can See' Summit on Computer Vision and Machine Learning to Take Place in Moscow

On June 8, the international summit 'Machines Can See', dedicated to the latest trends in the fields of computer vision and machine learning, will be held in Moscow. The event is organized by VisionLabs, one of the world leaders in creating solutions in the domain of people and object recognition, with the support of Sberbank and Sistema_VC, a venture capital fund specializing in investing in deep tech startups.

The Summit will bring together the world's leading scientists working on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of exchanging experiences and discussing developments in the area of computer vision and machine learning.

The world's leading researchers in the world of computer vision will take part in the summit, including:

Yann LeCun , director of the Facebook AI Research Lab (FAIR) and a professor at New York University ( NYU ). Widely known for his role as one of the founders of Deep Learning and Convolutional Neural Networks. He is the author of numerous publications on machine learning and computer vision, as well as the founder of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR). Mr. LeCun's keynote speech at the summit will be broadcast via video conference.

, director of the Facebook AI Research Lab (FAIR) and a professor at ( ). Widely known for his role as one of the founders of Deep Learning and Convolutional Neural Networks. He is the author of numerous publications on machine learning and computer vision, as well as the founder of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR). Mr. LeCun's keynote speech at the summit will be broadcast via video conference. Vittorio Ferrari , professor at the School of Informatics of the University of Edinburgh , as well as research scientist at Google and head of Google's Research Group on Visual Learning. The author of more than 100 publications, he is one of the main organizers of the conference on computer vision ECCV 2018 and ECCV 2020, and the editor of IEEE PAMI magazine.

, professor at the School of Informatics of the , as well as research scientist at Google and head of Google's Research Group on Visual Learning. The author of more than 100 publications, he is one of the main organizers of the conference on computer vision ECCV 2018 and ECCV 2020, and the editor of IEEE PAMI magazine. Pascal Fua , professor at the School of Computer and Communication Science and head of the Computer Vision Laboratory at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland . His research activities are aimed at identification of form and movement in images as well as tracking of objects and people in video. Mr. Fua is the author of over 300 publications in various journals and conferences.

, professor at the School of Computer and Communication Science and head of the Computer Vision Laboratory at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in . His research activities are aimed at identification of form and movement in images as well as tracking of objects and people in video. Mr. Fua is the author of over 300 publications in various journals and conferences. Svetlana Lazebnik , associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , specializing in the field of computer vision. The key topics of Mrs. Lazebnik's research activities are visual interpretations of scenes, joint modeling of images and machine learning methods for visual recognition tasks. She is also a recipient of the Longuet-Higgins Prize.

, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the , specializing in the field of computer vision. The key topics of Mrs. Lazebnik's research activities are visual interpretations of scenes, joint modeling of images and machine learning methods for visual recognition tasks. She is also a recipient of the Longuet-Higgins Prize. Bernt Schiele , Max-Planck Director at the MPI Informatics and professor at Saarland University. Mr. Schiele was previously a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) and Carnegie-Mellon University (CMU), as well as a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich).

, Max-Planck Director at the MPI Informatics and professor at Saarland University. Mr. Schiele was previously a researcher at the ( ) and (CMU), as well as a professor at the of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich). Cees Snoek , professor of Intelligent Sensory Information Systems at the University of Amsterdam and Director of the QUVA Lab. Mr. Snoek was previously a visiting scientist at Carnegie-Mellon University , a Fulbright scholar at the University of California, Berkeley , head of R&D at Euvision Technologies, and the principal engineer/manager at Qualcomm Research Amsterdam.

Besides the official business portion of the summit, the agenda includes a poster and demo session, and announcement of the NVIDIA contest winners. Terms and details of the competition can be found at: https://competitions.codalab.org/competitions/19090

