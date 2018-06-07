

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German banking giant Deutsche Bank (DB) is likely to report lower revenues for the three months through June, Bloomberg reported.



Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke reportedly said in a presentation late Wednesday that the company will probably do a little worse than peers who have indicated about expecting a flat top line.



In the presentation, the company noted that it is shifting towards a more stable revenue base. By 2021, around 65% of revenues are expected to come from stable businesses of PCB, DWS and GTB, it said.



The company also said its strategic priorities include cutting costs through a series of tactical and strategic measures.



In late May, Deutsche Bank announced more than 7000 job cuts in its Equities Sales & Trading business, in its efforts to cut costs following weak trading performance. After reporting lower profit and revenues in its first quarter, with weakness in all segments, Deutsche Bank in late April had announced actions to reshape its Corporate & Investment Bank and additional cost-cutting measures, including job cuts.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 9.77 euros, up 2.21 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX