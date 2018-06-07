

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday, with cyclical shares such as banks and automakers leading the surge after the German Bund yield rose back to above 0.5 percent on speculation the European Central Bank may discuss ending its bond purchasing program at a meeting next week



The benchmark DAX was up 40 points or 0.31 percent at 12,868 in opening deals after rising around 0.3 percent on Wednesday.



Lender Deutsche Bank climbed climbed 2.5 percent while rival Commerzbank advanced 1.6 percent.



Deutsche Bank is likely to report lower revenues for the three months through June, the Bloomberg reported today.



Among automakers, BMW rose 0.3 percent and Daimler advanced 0.8 percent.



In economic releases, German factory orders declined unexpectedly in April, figures from Destatis revealed. Factory orders slid 2.5 percent sequentially in April, bigger than the revised 1.1 percent decrease seen in March. Orders were forecast to rebound 0.8 percent.



The final estimate of Eurozone Q1 GDP has been confirmed at 0.4 percent sequentially, matching expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX