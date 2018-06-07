Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA FUNDING IV LP (IRSH) DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions 07-Jun-2018 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS For immediate release Date: 7th June 2018 DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding IV LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 21st June 2018, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com ISIN: XS0291655727 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 54930018SQSTDBOX0218 Sequence No.: 5625 EQS News ID: 693329 End of Announcement EQS News Service

