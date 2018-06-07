

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday, with banks leading the surge on expectations of higher interest rates amid speculation the European Central Bank may soon start to wind down its stimulus.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points or 0.44 percent at 5,481 in opening deals after closing marginally lower the previous day.



Lender BNP Paribas climbed 1.4 percent, Credit Agricole advanced 1.6 percent and Societe Generale added 1.3 percent.



Wine & spirits company Rémy Cointreau fell almost 6 percent after posting disappointing annual results.



In economic releases, France's trade deficit remained stable in April, as the increase in exports was offset by that of imports, figures from the Customs Office showed.



The trade deficit came at 5.0 billion euros in April, unchanged from March. The expected shortfall was 5.1 billion euros.



The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest estimate from Eurostat showed.



GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen a quarter ago. The rate came in line with the estimate released on May 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX