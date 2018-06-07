Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 06-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2040.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 2057.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1990.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 2008.16p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---