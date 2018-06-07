Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.57p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---