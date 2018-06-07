Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2018 was 967, down 11 from the 978 counted in April 2018, and up 10 from the 957 counted in May 2017. The international offshore rig count for May 2018 was 198, up 4 from the 194 counted in April 2018, and down 4 from the 202 counted in May 2017.

The average U.S. rig count for May 2018 was 1,046, up 35 from the 1,011 counted in April 2018, and up 153 from the 893 counted in May 2017. The average Canadian rig count for May 2018 was 83, down 15 from the 98 counted in April 2018, and down 2 from the 85 counted in May 2017.

The worldwide rig count for May 2018 was 2,096, up 9 from the 2,087 counted in April 2018, and up 161 from the 1,935 counted in May 2017.

May 2018 Rig Counts

May 2018 April 2018 May 2017 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 150 24 174 -15 163 26 189 155 35 190 Europe 52 28 80 -8 54 34 88 60 35 95 Africa 77 17 94 0 79 15 94 69 15 84 Middle East 353 48 401 3 355 43 398 350 41 391 Asia Pacific 137 81 218 9 133 76 209 121 76 197 International 769 198 967 -11 784 194 978 755 202 957 United States 1,026 20 1,046 35 995 16 1,011 871 22 893 Canada 80 3 83 -15 95 3 98 83 2 85 North America 1,106 23 1,129 20 1,090 19 1,109 954 24 978 Worldwide 1,875 221 2,096 9 1,874 213 2,087 1,709 226 1,935

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005108/en/

Contacts:

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Media Relations:

Stephanie Cathcart, +1 202-549-6462

stephanie.cathcart@bhge.com

or

Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303

melanie.kania@bhge.com

or

Investor Relations:

Philipp Mueller, +1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bhge.com