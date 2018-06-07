Valmet to supply a multifuel power boiler and a flue gas cleaning system to Air Water & Energia Power Onahama Corporation in Japan

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 7, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply a multifuel power boiler and a flue gas cleaning system to Air Water & Energia Power Onahama Corporation at Onahama Plant located at Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. The new CFB boiler will enable the power plant to achieve a stable power supply at high thermal efficiency while significantly reducing CO 2 emissions. The order is already the fifth received order for Valmet's CFB boiler to the Japanese market during the last couple of years.

The order was included in Valmet's first quarter orders received in 2018. The value of this kind of order is typically around EUR 40 million. Installation work is scheduled to start in 2019, and the plant will start commercial operation during the first half of 2021.

The project will be delivered in cooperation with the Japanese company JFE Engineering Corporation. JFE will be the EPC contractor for the Onahama biomass power plant.

"We like to collaborate with an experienced technology provider who can deliver high capacity biomass and multifuel boilers and has an extensive understanding of reheater systems. We strongly believe in Valmet's unique finishing superheater and reheater technology and the fuel flexibility," says Keiichi Nagaya, Director, Head of Technical Strategy & Administration in Energy Sector, JFE Engineering.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a biomass fired 75 MW e CFB boiler (Valmet CYMIC) and a flue gas cleaning system. The annual output of the Onahama power plant will be over 5 million kWh, and the main fuels to be used include palm kernel shells and wood pellets. All the electricity generated will be supplied to the grid companies based on feed-in tariff scheme in Japan.

"High combustion efficiency in Valmet's CYMIC boiler will be achieved due to good mixing and long char residence time. It is also important to have high steam parameters available for demanding fuels, like agro-based biomass, in order to meet the high expectations for boiler efficiency," says Kai Janhunen, Vice President, Energy business unit, Valmet.

Information about the end-customer

The end-customer for the delivery is Air Water & Energia Power Onahama Corporation which is a special purpose company owned by Air Water Inc. and Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Information about JFE Engineering

JFE Engineering is part of the JFE Group. The company has its roots in steelmaking and shipbuilding businesses and has expanded its engineering business in the fields of energy and the environment, urban infrastructure and industrial machinery. JFE Engineering Corporation is a 100% subsidiary of JFE Holdings Inc. that is listed in Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

