

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday as trading commenced following a delay by one hour due to a technical issue.



Trading in ex-dividend stocks and a firmer pound were putting pressure on the market.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,706 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.



Vodafone shares dropped 3.7 percent and Sainsbury's gave up about 1 percent on going ex-dividend.



On the data front, U.K. house prices rebounded at a faster than expected pace in May, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices grew 1.5 percent month-on-month, reversing a 3.1 percent fall in April. Prices were forecast to rise 1 percent in May.



