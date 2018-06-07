Scottish energy giant SSE has agreed to pay £1m to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets' consumer redress fund after providing "inaccurate and misleading information" to pre-payment meter customers in their annual statements. Ofgem launched its investigation into the FTSE 100 firm after it reported the issue to the regulator back in November. The investigation found that SSE had sent out as many as 1.15m inaccurate annual statements to 580,000 pre-payment meter customers between June 2014 ...

