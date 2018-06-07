Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - BTV-Business Television visits 6 undervalued stock companies from various sectors including tech, mining and farming.: Full Episode

Village Farms International (TSX: VFF) (OTCQX: VFFIF) - adding cannabis to their list of crops has put them on the verge of becoming Canada's largest cannabis producer. See Feature

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) - BTV visits the largest underground silver and gold producer in Colombia whose share price has hit a 52 week high. With comments from US Global Investors' CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Frank Holmes. See Feature

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) - BTV learns about this company's Australian acquisition of Altona Mining. Mining Analyst at Cormark Securities, Stefan Ioannou weighs in. See Feature

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSX: AXR) (NYSE: AXU) - With comments from Scarsdale Equities' Analyst, Mike Niehuser. Alexco plans to bring back Yukon silver by putting the historical, high grade Keno Hill Silver project back into production. See Feature

Enertopia Corp. (CSE: TOP) (OTCQB: ENRT) - this company is keeping up with growing demands for lithium with their lithium extraction technology. See Feature

SHARC Energy Systems (CSE: SHRC) - BTV shares how this company is reducing carbon by recovering heat from wastewater. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday June 9 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday June 10 @ 9:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 9 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday June 10 @ 9:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun June 17 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat June 23 @ 9:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To receive news, click here to Subscribe.