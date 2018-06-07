

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in April, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Retail sales value dropped 0.7 percent month-over-month in April, following a 0.2 percent fall in March.



Food sales declined 1.9 percent over the month, while non-food sales increased slightly by 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value slipped 4.6 percent in April, reversing a 3.0 percent rise in the prior month.



Data also showed that retail sales volume fell 5.4 percent annually and by 0.9 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX