Winners announced at NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 demonstrated excellence in six categories including first time awards for distinction in cloud roll outs and implementation of best practices

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today revealed the winners of its 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards which were presented at Interactions EMEA held in the UK on June 5-6. The winners were given the accolades for exhibiting unprecedented increases in customer experience, improved business performance and an empowered, engaged workforce by harnessing NICE solutions in novel ways.

The award winners were selected across six categories:

Business Impact Excellence : for implementing programs that deliver measurable improvements supporting their business goals, in particular around operational efficiency and/or revenue generation. Sky won the award for leveraging NICE Robotic Automation to drive up efficiency and boost customer experience while fostering trust amongst its customers.

Employee Engagement Excellence : for utilizing NICE WFO solutions to successfully engage and motivate their workforce via notable changes in agent absenteeism, attrition and agent utilization. Legal General has been given this award for improving employee engagement, aligning the organization on shifts and holidays, driving up adherence and ensuring more effective forecasting and scheduling, all of which delivered significant annual cost savings.

Customer Experience Excellence : recognizes customers who have taken steps to improve their customer experience resulting in improvements in first call resolution, service level or Net Promoter Score (NPS). NewDay took the accolade for building programs that more comprehensively measure associates, deliver insights to retail clients that help them better understand and improve their own processes as well as ensure faster customer resolution.

Cloud Excellence : celebrates customers for successfully harnessing cloud-based technology to achieve business goals, demonstrating business impact, cost reductions and best practices, including efficiency of roll-out and solution adoption. TechStyle won this award for transforming customer experience using NICE inContact CXone by closely aligning their workforce optimization with routing of agent-assisted and self-service customer interactions, including AI chatbot functionality that delivered 24/7 availability to self-service chat. As a result, TechStyle saw a significant jump in customer satisfaction as well as cost savings.

Analytics Excellence : rewards customers who have successfully leveraged analytics and achieved high user adoption rates as well as tangible business results. Bumicom received this accolade for implementing NICE Nexidia Analytics solutions, supported by Managed Services, that have led to significant business returns for multiple customers in the Netherlands.

Rookie of the Year : is given to customers for excelling in communication and partnership as well as implementing best practices including efficiency of roll-out, product/solution adoption as well as training of agents and supervisory staff. ABN AMRO was presented this accolade for harnessing Nexidia Interaction Analytics to derive insights that improved the customer journey and ensured cost efficiency.

: is given to customers for excelling in communication and partnership as well as implementing best practices including efficiency of roll-out, product/solution adoption as well as training of agents and supervisory staff.

John O'Hara, President of NICE EMEA said"We're excited to present awards for the second year to unique companies who have shown exceptional innovation, leadership and initiative in delivering results that make a real difference to their customers, employees and partners, while also contributing to their company's bottom line. NICE is proud to contribute to the success of its customers via our innovative offering and pleased to honor them by way of these awards. Thanks to the winners for sharing their journeys at Interactions EMEA 2018."

