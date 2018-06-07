Global 3D Printing Market to Gain Impetus From Rising Application Across Diverse Industries, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As per TMR, the global 3D printing market will rise at an impressive 18% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. At this pace the market will reach US$32.3 bn 2025 from US$7.3 bn in 2016. The global 3D printing market is still at its budding stage hence with the entry of new players the competition is likely to get fiercer in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising research and development initiatives will bring about various innovations, subsequently enabling the global 3D printing market gain significant momentum.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Presence of several large and small players has rendered vendor landscape in the global 3D printing market highly fragmented. As these companies rival in terms of innovation, the market is expected to witness launch of various improvements and upgrades in the coming years. According to a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), Solidscape, Inc., EOS GmbH, and Stratasys, Ltd. emerged as dominant players in the global 3D printing market in 2016. These companies enjoy a widespread geographic presence, which has helped them stay ahead of the curve. Some of the other prominent enterprises in the global 3D printing market are ExOne GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM Solutions GmbH, Optomec, Voxeljet Technology GmbH, and Arcam AB.

Request a PDF brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1803

In terms of use, the commercial sector raked higher margins than the personal usage segment. Meanwhile in terms of technology, the demand for fuel deposition modeling (FDM) and polyjet was the highest. Among these, the FDM segment has inched ahead owing to its lower price and increasing adoption in the personal use sector. Despite being more expensive, the use of polyjet will significantly increase in commercial applications. Regionally, North America has emerged as the region showing the most lucrative opportunities for the market. In addition to this, the market is likely to witness impressively increase in the demand for 3D printing from Asia Pacific.

Recent Technological Advancements to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The robust growth witnessed in the global 3D printing market is attributable to the expanding applications of the technology. This, coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of using 3D printing over indigenous manufacturing methods, is also expected to create lucrative prospects for growth. Recent technological advancements have impelled manufacturers to incorporate new materials to offer surface enhancement in the final products. Given the scenario, the demand for 3D printing is expected to scale higher thus giving impetus to the overall market.

Request a Sample of 3D Printing Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1803

The advent of 3D printing has simplified customizing products, while reducing the overall manufacturing cost. Realizing the benefits in store, government investment towards 3D printing projects has increased as well. Spurred by these factors, the global 3D printing market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

High Cost and Limited Availability of Materials May Curb Growth to an Extent

On the downside, high cost of materials and absence of a standardized process are the key threats witnessed by the global 3D printing market. Besides this, the market is also reeling under the limited availability of materials. With companies enhancing their manufacturing bandwidth and implementing this could be a key drawback for the market. Nonetheless, improvements in supply chain management and the presence of vast untapped market will enable the manufacturers to mitigate aforementioned concerns and others. In the coming years the market will witness the rising demand from diverse sectors such as education, printed electronics, jewelry, and automotive, which will continue fuelling the demand for 3D printing through the course of the report's forecast period.

Download ToC to know more about 3d Printing Market Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1803

This review is based on a TMR report, titled "3D Printing Market (Use - Commercial and Personal; Technology - PolyJet, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and Stereolithography (SLA); By Application - Consumer Products and Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Architecture, and Education) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global 3D printing market as:

Key Segments of the Global 3D Printing Market

3D Printing Market, by Use

Commercial

Personal

3D Printing Market, by Technology

PolyJet

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Others

3D Printing Market, by Application

Consumer products and electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial or business machines

Aerospace

Military & Defense

Architecture

Education

Others

3D Printing Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Korea Taiwan Thailand India Malaysia Australia Rest of APAC

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Popular Reports by TMR:

Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-ink-recognition-devices-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-ink-recognition-devices-market.html Card Printing Ribbon Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/card-printing-ribbon-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/







