Analytics Insight Announces 'The 10 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers in 2018'

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence and an influential platform for big data, analytics and insights has named 'The 10 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers in 2018' in its June issue.

The magazine issue features Beyond Limits as the Cover Story. Beyond Limits is an advanced AI company with a unique legacy from the US space program. The company applies pioneering inventions with proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into advanced AI solutions to address emerging industry markets globally. The issue includes RxPrism as Company of the Month. RxPrism enables global life science companies to digitize their customer engagement approaches through novel promotional channels, using advanced technology and innovative solutions.

Furthermore, eight companies which are radically transforming global industries with innovative, industry disruptive products and services are AppZen, Ayasdi, BrainQ, CONCURED, Cortica, Narrative Science, Relonch, and Sensentia.

AI is emerging as the most breakthrough technology of our era, with many industries already utilizing it in several forms. The confluence of human and machine is driving transformational possibilities for innovations in consumer, businesses, and society as a whole. The ability to analyze and act on data beyond the human comprehension allows businesses to personalize experiences, customize offerings, and identify new opportunities with a speed and precision that's never been possible before.

The featured companies are changing the face of technology and the capabilities of human intelligence with the most advanced AI-powered solutions. "We feel tremendously privileged to recognize all the ten companies for driving disruptive innovation and reinventing the world's technology landscape", says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

