Systel To Showcase Latest Military Rugged Computing Technology At Eurosatory

Eurosatory Booth DC451 USA Pavilion

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader in rugged computing will demonstrate the latest in rugged computing technology at the Eurosatory International Defense and Security Exposition in Paris, France from June 11 to 15 in Booth DC451.

Systel will be demonstrating its fully rugged, high performance, high-density servers and Strike mission computers, ideal for multi-sensor C5ISR mission-critical applications.

"Our systems are purpose-built to withstand the rigors of deployments in harsh environments while providing extreme performance and high reliability," says Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "We are proud to support US and NATO armed forces through thirty years of proven experience providing the highest-caliber custom and COTS rugged computing solutions."

Systel is demonstrating numerous rugged, high-density computing embedded and server solutions in Booth DC451, USA Pavilion at Eurosatory 2018. For more information or to set up a meeting, please visit this link.

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's P-8 Poseidon and P-3 Orion ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator and Reaper UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker ground vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

