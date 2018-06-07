

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets were broadly higher on Thursday, even as U.K. stocks struggled for direction as trading commenced following a delay by one hour due to a technical issue.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 387.43 in late opening deals after closing on a flat note the previous day.



The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower, hit by a stronger pound and trading in ex-dividend stocks.



Cyclicals such as banks and automakers were moving up after the German Bund yield rose back to above 0.5 percent on speculation the European Central Bank may discuss ending its bond purchasing program at a meeting next week.



Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole all were up around 1 percent.



Italian lender Bper Banca rallied 2.5 percent while Spanish banks Bankia and Caixabank surged around 4 percent each.



Vodafone shares dropped 3.7 percent in London and Sainsbury's gave up about 1 percent on going ex-dividend.



Danish drugmaker Lundbeck dropped 1 percent after it agreed to settle a U.S. probe into its financial support of patient assistance charitable foundations.



French wine & spirits company Rémy Cointreau fell almost 6 percent after posting disappointing annual results.



On the data front, the euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest estimate from Eurostat showed. GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.



German factory orders slid 2.5 percent sequentially in April, bigger than the revised 1.1 percent decrease seen in March, figures from Destatis revealed. Orders were forecast to rebound 0.8 percent.



U.K. house prices rebounded at a faster than expected pace in May, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed. House prices grew 1.5 percent month-on-month, reversing a 3.1 percent fall in April. Prices were forecast to rise 1 percent in May.



France's trade deficit remained stable in April, as the increase in exports was offset by that of imports, figures from the Customs Office showed.



