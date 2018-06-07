HONG KONG, June 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Alta Sicuro Technology Limited ("Alta Sicuro Technology") and AnApp Blockchain Technologies Limited ("AnApp") are pleased to jointly announce the launching of SecuruStick, the world's first USB Type- C Universal Authentication Dongle. Besides USB Type- C authentication, SecuruStick also supports a wide range of cryptographic applications, including AnApp's IOTW blockchain, FIDO authentication, cloud proxy re-encryption and crypto currency hardware wallet.Alta Sicuro Technology LimitedAlta Sicuro Technology is a technology startup under Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Incubation Program.AnApp Blockchain Technologies LimitedAnApp (website: iotw.io) is developing the IOTW blockchain which can run on IoT devices. The micro-mining software can be embedded into different IoT chipsets and also downloaded into existing IoT devices through firmware update.Source: AnApp Blockchain Technologies LtdCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.