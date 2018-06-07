

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves declined in May, figures from the People's Bank of China showed Thursday.



Foreign exchange reserves decreased by $14.23 billion from the previous month to $3.11 trillion in May.



The latest foreign exchange reserves data are consistent with very little PBoC action in the FX markets, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



This suggests that the recent resilience of the renminbi relative to other EM currencies reflects confidence in China's economy and ability to manage its exchange rate rather than official intervention, the economist added.



