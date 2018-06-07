The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Logistics Service Provider B+S Logistik Achieves Rapid Ecommerce Growth using Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

MUNICH, Germany, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that B+S Logistik (B+S GmbH Logistik und Dienstleistungen), a leading German logistics service provider (LSP), has expanded its contract logistics business with new business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce operations using the Descartes pixi* warehouse management solution (WMS) to support order fulfillment in fashion, food distribution and other segments.

"After only one year, approximately 15% of our business is now B2C ecommerce and a combination of B2B/B2C commerce (omnichannel)," said Manuel Unkel, CEO at B+S Logistik. "Using the Descartes pixi* WMS and its multi-order picking capabilities, we're able to efficiently process anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 parcel shipments per day."

B+S Logistik requires flexibility and scale to support seasonal demands and other types of peaks in consumer buying behaviors inherent in the industries they serve. With Descartes, the company can onboard new customers quickly and cost effectively. B+S Logistik's implementation took only eight weeks and provides robust capabilities to manage the entire ecommerce fulfillment lifecycle including order receipt; pick, pack and ship; item availability; and visibility tracking.

Descartes pixi* WMS is a cloud-based, flexible solution for efficient ecommerce fulfilment and warehouse management. Diverse organizations including online pure-players, traditional retailers and manufacturers, B2B wholesale distributors and LSPs, such as B+S Logistik, can use the solution to automate warehouse management processes for ecommerce order fulfillment and to exchange information seamlessly with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial systems. Descartes pixi* WMS helps companies improve productivity and reduce costs by automating shipping processes, nearly eliminating order processing errors, sending more packages per employee, and streamlining returns handling.

"We're pleased that our solution is playing an important part in the rapid ecommerce business growth at B+S Logistik," said Dirk Haschke, VP, Sales & Ecommerce Operations at Descartes. "Ecommerce continues to drive significant growth in business and consumer markets. The Descartes pixi* WMS solution and team of ecommerce domain experts can help customers rapidly meet operational and technological requirements to capitalize on their ecommerce opportunities domestically and internationally." A video with more B+S Logistik details is available at https://ecommerce.descartes.com/ (https://ecommerce.descartes.com/).

About B+S Logistik and Dienstleistungen

For more than 16 years, B+S Logistik has been active in Germany and Europe. Founded in April 2001 by Stefan Brinkmann and Hans Dieter Schürmeyer, B+S has developed into one of the leading logistics service providers in Germany. As a reliable partner, the company convinces through confident actions, clear structures, transparent and cost-efficient processes, flexibility, and passion for logistics, especially in the field of promotional and contract logistics. To further improve our performance for our customers, B+S Logistik built seven locations throughout Germany with more than 200,000 sqm of logistics space. B+S also has a presence in the port of Hamburg, the country's largest freight handling port and owns a fleet of 60 trucks (tarpaulin, box-body, refrigerated vehicles), which allows B+S to provide competitive and cost-efficient logistics services that support highly complex logistics orders. Learn more at http://www.b-slogistik.de/ (http://www.b-slogistik.de/).

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com (http://www.descartes.com/) and ecommerce.descartes.com (https://ecommerce.descartes.com/), and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/descartes-systems-group) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/descartessg).

