

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased for the fourth straight month in March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 20.1 percent in March from 20.6 percent in February, revised down from 20.8 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 22.1 percent.



There were 956,260 unemployed people in March. The number of unemployed decreased by 101,576 from previous year and by 14,591 from February.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 43.2 percent in March versus 45.2 percent last year.



