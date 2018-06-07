Rubicon Infrastructure Advisors ULC ("Rubicon") announced today that Mr. Robert Sternthal has joined the firm as Managing Director Head of North America. Mr. Sternthal, until very recently, served as the President of CohnReznick Capital ("CRC"), a leading renewable/sustainable energy investment bank where, over the last 10 years and as the sole founding member, he has been personally involved in more than US$5 billion of renewable energy asset financings. Under Mr. Sternthal's leadership, and largely due to his vision, CRC has become one of the leading renewable energy advisory firms in the United States.

"While Rubicon has experienced significant growth since its founding in 2011, the North American business is a focal point for the firm's continued expansion," said Conor Kelly, Founding Partner and CEO of Rubicon. "We are excited about Rob joining our growing team. Rob is an accomplished investment banker as well as a proven leader and deal maker. Under his stewardship and with a number of new additions we are making in the United States, we aim to become one of the leading infrastructure, energy and utility advisors in North America".

Prior to CRC, Rob worked in various capacities at Credit Suisse, including establishing the firm's Tax Credit Syndication business and was responsible for structured finance and the distribution of CMBS and commercial real estate loans in Credit Suisse's Asia division. Prior to Credit Suisse, Rob was an attorney at Milbank focusing on both domestic and international corporate finance transactions.

Rob received his B.A. in economics from Emory University and his J.D., cum laude from Temple University's School of Law.

About Rubicon Infrastructure Advisors

Rubicon is a specialist investment banking firm focused solely on the global infrastructure, energy and utilities markets. With offices in Dublin, New York, Madrid and plans to open new offices in Sydney, London and Mexico, the firm has a truly global reach. Over the past two years Rubicon has advised on the sale, acquisition or capital raise of approximately 40 infrastructure assets or companies with an enterprise value in excess of US$20 billion, making it a market leader in its field of expertise. Rubicon, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, is a registered municipal advisor in the U.S., and also has a broker-dealer affiliate registered as a member of FINRA and SIPC in the U.S. More information can be found at www.rubiconinfra.com

