Resverlogix Corp: Resverlogix Highlights Potential to Develop Apabetalone as a Therapeutic for HIV-1 Eradication Utilizing the "Shock and Kill" Approach

CALGARY, Alberta and BOSTON, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on recent findings on apabetalone's potential role in human immunodeficiency virus ("HIV-1") eradication, Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) is seeking a partnership with an existing stakeholder in the ongoing fight against HIV-1. The most recent publication titled: "The BET bromodomain inhibitor apabetalone induces apoptosis of latent HIV-1 reservoir cells following viral reactivation," in Nature's Acta Pharmacologica Sinica (2018) 0:1-13; demonstrated apabetalone's abilities to expose and reactivate latent HIV-1 reservoirs, induce HIV-1 latent cell death, and reduce the side effects of standard of care (cART combination antiretroviral therapy).

"Bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) proteins play a role in maintaining HIV-1 in latent cell reservoirs inaccessible to anti-viral agents. The virus hiding within the cells is the primary reason for treatment failure and the inability to fully eliminate the virus from a patient. Treatment with the BD2 selective BET inhibitor apabetalone results in the activation and release of the virus from the cells, allowing it to be targeted for eradication by concurrent anti-viral therapy," stated Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President of Research and Development.

"Apabetalone's unique epigenetic mechanism of action has once again been tied to another important grievous disease for which there is no cure. In order to help expedite development in this space, interested HIV/AIDS stakeholders such as patient advocacy groups, government health bodies, major phamaceutical companies, and/or non-government research organization (NRO's) are encouraged to contact Resverlogix to further the research and development of apabetalone as a therapeutic for HIV-1 eradication," stated Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO of Resverlogix.

Resverlogix continues the development of apabetalone in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), as well as in chronic kidney disease and Fabry disease.



About HIV & HIV Latency

According to the UNAIDS foundation there was an estimated 36.7 million people living with HIV globally in 2016, of which 20.9 million people were estimated to be accessing HIV antiretroviral therapy by June 2017. The treatment for HIV is a lifelong process requiring continuous medication. Reducing the frequency with which medication needs to be taken would not only improve quality of life and adherence to therapies, but also decrease the economic burden associated with HIV treatment. Latent HIV-1 reservoirs are the main cause of treatment failure. Latency reversal agents (LRAs) which would deplete latent HIV reservoirs, in conjunction with combination anti-retroviral agents, would allow for effective killing and eradication of HIV.

About Resverlogix



Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL). In BETonMACE approximately 11% of the participants have chronic kidney disease.

The Company's kidney program is assessing apabetalone's effect in non-dialysis patients as well as in patients on dialysis with the eventual objective of addressing the huge medical need and demonstrate improved health outcomes.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

