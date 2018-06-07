Bayside Corporation: Bayside Blockchain Cryptocurrency CTMs are Open for Business in the Sawgrass Mills Mall

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside or the "Company"), today is pleased to announce that it has installed Bayside Blockchain branded Cryptocurrency ATMs ("CTMs") in the Sawgrass Mills Mall in South Florida, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States with more than 350 stores, entertainment, and dining options.

Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside, commented, "Bayside Blockchain CTMs are now available at the Sawgrass Mills Mall as part of a larger roll-out taking place this month. We hope that visitors to this dynamic shopping and entertainment destination use them and see for themselves just how easy and safe it is to complete a cryptocurrency transaction."

More Bayside Blockchain CTMs are set to be installed at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville and the Mills at Jersey Gardens over the next few weeks.

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol 'BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:

Info@baysidecorp.com

SOURCE: Bayside Corporation