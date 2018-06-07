Specialist pharmaceutical firm Alliance Pharma on Thursday completed its UK regulatory application for its in-licensed drug Diclectin, a prescription treatment for nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. The AIM traded company said it anticipates the launch of Diclectin to take place in autumn following issue of the formal marketing authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the coming weeks. The product, which has a proven safety and efficacy profile, was ...

