

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased in May after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.4 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease in April, which was the first fall in nine months.



Utility costs grew 5.5 percent annually in May, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent from April, when it decreased by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation or HICP, increased 0.7 percent yearly in May, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in April. Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.6 percent.



