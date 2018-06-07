

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $185.9 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $110.4 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $219.8 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.78 billion



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $219.8 Mln. vs. $206.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.93 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



