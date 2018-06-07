Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market is Likely to be Worth US $7.8 Billion in 2023, Says a Newly Published Report by Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market by Vehicle Type (Utility, Recreational/Utility, and Sports), by Application Type (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the side-by-side vehicles market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSV) Market: Highlights

Next five years for the global side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) market seem vigorous with sizeable growth opportunities for both existing as well as new players. The SSVs market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 7.8 billion in 2023. Recovery of the global economy, increasing disposable income, and an incessant shift from ATVs to SSVs are the major factors that are burgeoning the demand for side-by-side vehicles market. Increasing preference of SSVs in sports, agriculture, and entertainment purposes are likely to drive the demand for SSVs during the forecast period.

Based on the vehicle type, utility SSV is projected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years, whereas sports segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by an increasing preference of SSVs for sports purpose.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

Research findings suggest that sports and entertainment are the major applications collectively occupying more than 50% of the SSVs market in 2017. Both applications are expected to remain the largest ones over the next five years as well. All the major players are launching their SSV models targeting these applications.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest market for SSVs over the next five years, driven by the USA and Canada. The USA is the largest global SSVs market due to its large stretches of natural terrain, unpaved roads, and large ranches and farms across the country. Europe, another major region, is likely to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years, propelled by Germany and France. Asia-Pacific is a relatively very small market but is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an increased demand for power sports in many countries including China, Australia, and India.

The market for SSVs is highly consolidated with the presence of global as well as regional players. Major SSV manufacturers are Polaris Industries, Kawasaki Motors Corp., Deere & Company (John Deere), Kubota Corporation, BRP Inc., Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd., and Honda Motors Co., Ltd. Development of new SSVs, vast product portfolio, in-house key component manufacturing, and wide geographical presence in key markets are the strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global side-by-side vehicles market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Side-by-Side Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type:

Utility Vehicle

Recreational/Utility Vehicle

Sports Vehicle

Side-by-Side Vehicles Market, by Application Type:

Agriculture

Entertainment

Hunting

Military

Sports

Others

Side-by-Side Vehicles Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global consumer goods industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Consumer Goods Industry

Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market by Vehicle Type (ATVs and SSVs), by Product Type (Utility, Recreational/Utility, Sports, and Youth), by Application Type (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



For enquiries,

Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

