As from June 8, 2018 subscription rights issued by Tobin Properties AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading in subscription rights will continue until June 20, 2018. Instrument: TR ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TOBIN TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011310655 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156049 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from June 8, 2018 paid subscription shares issued by Tobin Properties AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading in paid subscription shares will continue until July 4, 2018. Instrument: BTA ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TOBIN BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011310663 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156050 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 (0)8 562 250 00.