

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in May to the highest level in six months, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.



Wholesale prices climbed 5.2 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in April.



The reason for the acceleration in may was above all the significantly higher mineral oil prices.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 1.4 percent from April, when it rose by 1.3 percent.



