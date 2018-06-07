

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) said that it reached an exclusive option agreement with TMS Co., Ltd. to acquire TMS-007 and backup compounds. The agreement includes an upfront payment of $4 million and an additional $18 million payment if Biogen exercises its option, with up to $335 million in potential development and commercialization milestones as well as tiered royalties.



TMS-007 is a small molecule which has previously demonstrated an acceptable safety profile in a Phase 1 study and has also reduced infarct volume (area of dead tissue resulting from failure of blood supply) in experimental rodent and primate embolic and thrombotic stroke models.



TMS-007 is currently being evaluated in a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in Japan, designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of a single IV administration of TMS-007 in approximately 60-90 patients with AIS up to 12 hours after stroke onset. The Phase 2 study initiated with the first patient dosed in February 2018.



