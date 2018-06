WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group (CWT) announced it has commenced a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of SJW Group (SJW) for $68.25 per share in cash. The offer is scheduled to expire on August 3, 2018.



On April 4, 2018, California Water made a private proposal to acquire SJW. In light of SJW's refusal to engage, California Water has decided to take its proposal directly to SJW stockholders in the form of a tender offer.



