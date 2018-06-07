Momentum, the loyalty crypto token launched by MobileBridge, acquires the talents of CIO Founder of Swytch.io and MIT Lab Research Scientist, John Henry Clippinger, along with Peter Hirshberg, Chairman to the Board of Advisors of Swytch.io, as Senior Advisors

International leader in mobile engagement, MobileBridge (https://mobilebridge.com/), announces that John Henry Clippinger, an acclaimed advocate of decentralization, and Peter Hirshberg, a tech executive and activist, have joined the company's blockchain-based platform Momentum (https://momentumtoken.io/) as Senior Advisors.

John Henry Clippinger has held senior positions in government, large enterprises and founded 4 software companies. He has started new programs and institutes at Harvard Harvard Law School, Brandeis Florence Heller School, MIT Media Lab, and, co-founded ID3 with Sandy Pentland of MIT Media Lab. Recently he founded Token Commons Foundation in Zug, Switzerland to develop protocols for decentralized governance and self-sovereign identity and issued Swytch as a utilization token to accelerate the equitable transition to sustainable energy on a global scale.

Peter Hirshberg is a tech executive and activist who builds organizations based on finding value in self-organizing, distributed systems that work from the bottom-up. He is currently the Chairman to the Board of Advisors of Swytch.io, Chairman of the Maker City Project, and Advisor to Transloc. Peter's sensibilities for how technology can empower people reaches back to his early days at Apple, where he headed up Enterprise Markets under Steve Jobs. He has since led technology-based change initiatives for The White House, The United Nations, The World Economic Forum and multiple Silicon Valley companies.

Both John and Peter believe that any centralized control by major entities over the digital sphere should be resisted, and relationships between two parties, made more reciprocal. This is what MobileBridge Momentum stands by in its efforts to offer consumers more control over enhancing their relationships with brands, while also enabling businesses to better manage their feedback, incentive, and rewards process.

One of the industries with the most promise and potential in the blockchain space is the marketing sector; as digital assets are becoming more widespread, enterprises will begin to accept them for the efficiencies they offer and for the marketing appeal to the mainstream economy. MobileBridge Momentum is a strong example of an initiative where loyalty is transacted between companies and consumers in a mutually beneficial way.

"I am honored to join MobileBridge Momentum as Senior Advisor, and become a part of an impressive team of leaders in the blockchain industry," says John Henry Clippinger. "MobileBridge Momentum is pioneering a new generation of Blockchain services that focuses not only on financial transactions, but transactions based on loyalty and relationships to further connect brands of all sizes with their customers."

"Customer loyalty, attention and authenticity are of paramount interest to brands, but these have been diminished by the proliferation of loyalty programs, and the resulting confusion and point miasma," says Peter Hirshberg. "I'm excited to work with Momentum because it has created the platform for the next generation loyalty mechanics which can be fairer, interoperable and deliver more customer value. In short, a 20st century marketing mechanism can be be reimagined for for the 21st century customer information environment."

"The team is thrilled to welcome John Henry Clippinger and Peter Hirshberg to the team as seasoned experts in the blockchain and technology space," says Eyal Oster, President and Co-Founder of MobileBridge Momentum. "We are confident that they will foster continued growth and leadership for Momentum."

About Momentum:

MobileBridge's Momentum platform is the first cryptocurrency-based, loyalty-driven marketing platform. MobileBridge has collaborated with brands such as Burger King, Volkswagen, Dansk, and Pirelli. MobileBridge's Momentum platform offers brands the opportunity to launch their own branded cryptocurrency an innovative, more efficient way of enhancing brand-customer relationships.

