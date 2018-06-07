Tencent Music Entertainment and ZRTG Strengthen Their New Three-year Strategic Partnership

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Zhejiang Radio & TV Group (ZRTG) have agreed to strengthen their three-year strategic partnership, deepening their commitment to upgrading the content and distribution channels of both platforms, breaking the collaborative model between TV network and internet enterprise.

The cooperation between the two technology and entertainment giants will bring diverse services and upgraded interactive features to users. Over the next three years, TME and ZRTG will carry out experiments on creating songs for movies and television and produce various original music shows, using the advantages of both platforms to help music brands grow. The partnership will also explore creative collaboration opportunities in the areas of advertising and marketing.

Cussion Pang, CEO of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, explained that the in-depth partnership with ZRTG will strengthen cooperation for both Tencent Music Entertainment and the TV network. "It will bring new opportunities for both parties in providing entertainment by more channels, creating cooperative production model with new Intellectual Properties (IPs), generating ideas for program cooperation and exploiting new advertising opportunities, which will enrich our content, and extend the eco-chain of the music industry, opening an amazing space for music and television."

Lv Jianchu, President (Chairman) of ZRTG, said that both parties are excited about the partnership, as it provides more opportunities to develop and enhance the value of good content and Intellectual Properties (IPs). "As we move forward together, we'll develop programs with an eye towards coordinating the distribution of our IP across multiple media platforms, creating synergies between our TV network and Tencent Music Entertainment."

While TME and ZRTG have collaborated at different levels over the years, achieving significant success in connecting the television with new media platforms, this new strategic partnership between TME and ZRTG is meant to provide new inspiration for the crossover of internet and traditional media, enabling both companies to succeed in content, channels and user experience.

As the leader in music-themed content production, ZRTG has developed popular variety of shows such as Sing! China, Sound of My Dream and New Year's Concert. Collaboration with TME comes naturally for them because their strategies for enhancing the value of their content align.

At the same time, TME has established a platform matrix for music with QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, Wesing and Kugou Live Streaming, through which users can enjoy synchronized content streaming with no lagging, community engagement, and live karaoke and live broadcast with real-time interaction. With their focus on innovation and online distribution, TME can expand the coverage and influence of ZRTG's content.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a leading provider of music entertainment services in China, a pioneer of digital music and a leading online music services company. The group includes music streaming businesses: QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music; social music sharing platforms: Wesing, 5Sing; live broadcast entertainment businesses: Kugou Live and Kuwo Star; digital music content provider: Ultimate, and Tencent Musician, TME's original music platform, which provides the most extensive range of music in the Chinese-speaking world.

TME is dedicated to providing a full range of music services. It provides customers with a diverse range of high-quality music content and interactive product experiences including: audiovisual services, social music sharing platforms, karaoke, live music sharing platforms, live broadcasts, and amateur content creation. The group not only provides convenience to Chinese musicians, and a high-quality environment conducive to original creation, but also provides an extensive user promotion and creation platform to both Chinese and overseas content providers and producers.

About Zhejiang Radio and Television Group

Zhejiang Radio and Television Group (ZRTG) was established in 2001 in Hangzhou, China to expand the offerings of local TV channels across the province. Since then it has become the country's fourth-biggest television network, with 10 channels and 1 radio station, as well as a growing online presence. Its line-up has included smash nation-wide hits such as Sing! China, Sound of My Dream, and The Voice of China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702731/TME_ZRTG_Partnership.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702732/TME_ZRTG_Partnership.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702730/TME_ZRTG_Partnership.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702728/TME_ZRTG_Partnership.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702729/TME_ZRTG_Partnership.jpg

