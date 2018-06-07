The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. Below are the changes to the portfolio as a result of the review: ADDITIONS DELETIONS Boliden AB (BOL) ABB Ltd (ABB) DSV (DSV) Carlsberg A/S B (CARL B) Neste Corporation (NESTE) Genmab (GEN) Stora Enso Oyj R (STERV) Pandora (PNDORA) The VINX 30 Index Constituents effective with the market open on Monday, June 18, 2018 are A.P. Moller - Maersk B Neste Corporation ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Nokia Corporation Atlas Copco AB ser. A Nordea Bank AB Boliden AB Novo Nordisk B Coloplast B Sampo Plc A Danske Bank Sandvik AB DNB ASA Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A DSV Stora Enso Oyj R Equinor ASA Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. Swedbank AB ser A ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG SER. B Telenor ASA Fortum Corporation Telia Company AB (publ) Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser UPM-Kymmene Corporation Investor AB ser. B Vestas Wind Systems KONE Oyj B Volvo, AB ser. B Note: The number of shares in the attached PRELIMINARY Pro Forma do not reflect any known or unknown corporate actions that occur during the period from 6/1/2018 to 6/18/2018. Please see LIVE Pro Forma files on GIW Weightings Page (https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Weighting/VINX30) or GIFFD Site available from June 11, 2018 for final number of shares. If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682354